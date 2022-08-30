#Update, 8:15 a.m. | An investigation revealed that crossing guard, Rafael Vega, had traffic turning left from northbound Appling Harlem Highway into the school and was attempting to stop traffic traveling southbound.

The driver of a silver Jeep Patriot failed to stop striking Rafael knocking him to the ground.

Rafael sustained injuries to his legs and ankle and possibly a head injury since he lost consciousness at the scene. He has been transported to Doctors Hospital and was conscious when he left the scene in the ambulance.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, Angela Simmons of Augusta, stated she failed to see him.

Witnesses stated she never slowed down until the crossing guard was struck.

Mrs. Simmons was charged at fault in the collision and a citation for Failure to Obey Authorized Person Directing Traffic was issued.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is rerouting traffic after a male crossing guard was hit by a car.

According to dispatch the call came in around 6:45a.m. Tuesday morning.

Right now, the southbound lanes of Appling-Harlem road near Harlem Middle School are blocked.

Motorists should find an alternate route if possible.

We’re told the crossing guard is on the way to the hospital to be treated for injuries.