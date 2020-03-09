Roads closed in Burke County

Live Now
CSRA News
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Roads and Bridges is still working to open roads that have been damaged by flooding.

The following roads are still closed until further notice:

  • Henry Berol Road 0.50 Mile West of Middle Ground Road
  • Chance Hatcher from Rosedale Road to Hatchers Mill Road     
  • Hillis Circle 0.50 Mile South of Joyner-Oglesby Road
  • South College Road 0.67 Mile North of Thornton Road
  • Middle Ground Road 0.62 Mile South of Henry Berol Road
  • Walden Pond Road Between Gough Spur Road and SR 80 West
  • Tarver Road 1.00 Mile South of SR 80 West
  • Harvey Road 1.50 Miles West of Susie Bailey Road
  • Old Wadley Road from SR 17 to Midville City Limits

