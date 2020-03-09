Roads closed in Burke County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - As the coronavirus spreads across the globe, a local congressman shares some insight as to how what's happening in Washington, D.C. will impact our area.

Rep. Rick Allen, who covers the 12th District, and East Central Health District Director Dr. Stephen Goggans said during a press conference that the risk in Georgia and the Augusta area is very low, so people do not need to panic. They said just follow those simple suggestions: wash your hands and stay home when you are sick.

Rep. Allen began by saying, "The full weight of the U.S. government is working to protect the health and safety of the American people."