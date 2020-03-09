Roads closed in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Roads and Bridges is still working to open roads that have been damaged by flooding.
The following roads are still closed until further notice:
- Henry Berol Road 0.50 Mile West of Middle Ground Road
- Chance Hatcher from Rosedale Road to Hatchers Mill Road
- Hillis Circle 0.50 Mile South of Joyner-Oglesby Road
- South College Road 0.67 Mile North of Thornton Road
- Middle Ground Road 0.62 Mile South of Henry Berol Road
- Walden Pond Road Between Gough Spur Road and SR 80 West
- Tarver Road 1.00 Mile South of SR 80 West
- Harvey Road 1.50 Miles West of Susie Bailey Road
- Old Wadley Road from SR 17 to Midville City Limits
