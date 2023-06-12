COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of lane closures and traffic shifts that began on Monday and will continue until Friday, June 16th.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be working along 1-20 at Mile Marker 180 and I-20 at Belair Road.

Officials say that at GDOT will have crews replacing slabs, and there will be a lane closure at

I-20W Mile Marker 180-180.5. This will be happening day and night.

Officials also state that GOT will have crews working on a bridge preservation project painting the steel superstructure, and this involves possible lane closures in both the North and Southbound directions. This will be happening nightly from 8:30 P.M. to 4:30 A.M.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, and if possible, drivers are asked to please plan to take an alternate route or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.