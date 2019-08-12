Road project along Berckmans a welcomed sight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers can expect more changes on Berckmans Road as construction projects continue in that area.

The general feeling about construction projects around the CSRA is a feeling of frustration, but only for a short period of time. Down Berckmans Road, the road that leads to Augusta National Golf Club, it’s a different story. There is a general consensus of excitement.

NewsChannel 6 caught up with Anita Tripp while shopping at Surrey Center.

“It’s all the people moving to Augusta,” she said of the expansion. “It’s all the excitement that’s going on. It’s all about growth.”

It’s a drive from one orange barrel to the next, large equipment and mounds of dirt. It’s all a sign that times are changing for the Garden City.

Terry Brogan, a local realtor, agrees.

“Our little town is changing,” he said. “We’re not the small town any more. I think we’re past that.”

Head down Berckmans Road and you will find construction over Raes Creek. Augusta Engineering tells us Phase I, a $3.7 million TIA funded project, will include a roundabout at Ingleside Drive. It’s something people have been excited about for a while now.

Brogan added, “We know that things will be done this time Masters.”

And he’s exactly right. Construction on Phase I ends in March 2020.

Susan Varallo, another Surrey Center shopper, shared her thoughts too.

“I know all the construction around here has to do with the National and I don’t see any problems in the long run. It’s the short term, the inconvenience to people living here,” Varallo said.

Work on Phase II, a widening project at Wheeler Road and Berckmans Road, starts after Masters next year. Engineers said the $16 million TIA project should wrap up before Masters 2021.

“There’s a lot of good things to come in the next couple of years,” Brogan said. “You see all the property that they’re buying and it will be interesting.”

Drivers should remember that as you take that drive on Berckmans Road between Wheeler and Raes Creek Bridge, make sure if you see an orange barrel you slow down. If you see a flagger, make sure you adhere to his or her directions.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps