McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A portion of Hobbs Mill Road near Highway 17 (Wrens Highway) in McDuffie County has washed away after heavy rains over the weekend led to flooding in the area of Brier Creek.

The roadway was closed nearly 6 weeks ago due to ongoing issues with drainage and erosion, according to a McDuffie County spokesperson.

McDuffie County has received at least three inches of rain since Sunday.

It is unclear at this time how long it will be before the road can reopen again.