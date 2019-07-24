Road designs submitted to Columbia County’s next TSPLOST

Columbia County leaders have heard their local residents complaints and suggestions, took them into account, and is in the process of creating road designs to submit for the next SPLOST.

The designs are funded by the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Deputy County Manager, Matt Schlacter, says that they are really trying to focus on pedestrian movement.

Steven’s Creek Road, he says, is mainly developed, so they are working towards connecting neighborhoods and a path that will connect you to Evans To Locks Rd., which will get you to Evans Towne Center and Savannah Rapids Pavilion.

For that area, the county is also designing center and right turn lanes, as well as bike trails.

Hardy McManus Road is designed to have round-a-bouts, multi-use walkways, and bike lanes.

Hereford Farm Rd. is what Schlacter calls the missing piece to Riverwatch Parkway. Since it already connects Augusta to Washington Rd., he says they are going to add three lane section from Cox Gibs to North Belair Rd. and four lane roadsf rom Cox Road to Columbia Rd. It is a 50 million dollar project.

The county is also working on designing more greenways to Downtown Augusta and North Augusta to connect communities.