AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of several streets that will be closed in downtown Augusta.

According to City of Augusta administrators, Greene Street between 2nd Street and 4th Street will be closed starting Monday, November 20th.

According to officials, those streets will be closed to begin work on the TIA Greene Street Improvement Project.

Officials state that in addition to the impact the closures will have on motorists and emergency personnel, the water service will be interrupted on Tuesday, November 21st from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. while repairs are being made in the following areas:

4th Street between Ellis Street & Greene Street

3rd Street between Broad Street & Greene Street

Ellis Street between 3rd Street & 2nd Street

2nd Street between Ellis Street & Telfair Street

Greene Street between 2nd Street & 4th Street

According to the City of Augusta, the road is scheduled to reopen no later than Wednesday, November 22nd at noon.