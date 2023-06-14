COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- Columbia County and the Georgia Department of Transportation have announced multiple road closures this week, and it looks like the work will take longer than anticipated.

At Belair Road exit 194, crews are going to be working on a bridge preservation project, which involves painting the steel superstructure. But mile marker 180 on I-20 West is also seeing construction this week.

Traffic at between mile marker 180 and 180.5 at I-20 West has been moved to one lane, and it’s been closed throughout the week as crews are working to replace concrete slabs.

“Until next week we have shut that lane down just to make sure everybody stays safe,” said District 2 GDOT Representative Jason Nichols.

But the construction also entails the bridge that runs across Belair Road at exit 194. Workers will be painting the steel superstructure, and are expected to work nightly between 8:30 PM and 4:30 AM.

“From what I understand from my project managers there, it has not been a major headache on the public. So, the fact that we’re able to do that work at night there is a blessing,” said Nichols.

Things have been on schedule for the most part, but things out of their control are pushing things back. But Nichols says the final product will be worth the wait.

“The biggest thing is being patient with us. This kind of work does take time. And the weather, it really does impact the ability to get it back open and back to normal. But at the end of the day, we gotta make sure everybody is taken care of and safe,” said Nichols.

And with bad rain coming through Augusta today, Nichols says it’s the bad weather that’s brought delays for both of these projects.

He expects the work to finish by the end of next week, but at the latest it would be during the week of June 27th.