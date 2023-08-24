COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a road closure on Parliament Road.

According to the Storm Water Department, the road closure will be between West Hampton Drive and Vaughn Road due to utility repair on Monday, August 28th and Tuesday, August 29th.

Officials say there will be no through traffic allowed on this section of Parliament Road.

Officials say to all residences located on the north side of the closure that they should ingress OR egress using Vaugh Road and to all residences located on the south side that they should ingress OR egress using Parliament Rd at Fury’s Ferry Road.