COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) There will be a temporary road closure in Martinez, GA, next week.

The road closure is located in the Barrington neighborhood on Granite Way at Pineview Court.

The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17 and last until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, weather permitting.

The temporary closure will be for utility maintenance.