COLUMBIA, CO., Ga. (WJBF)– Business owners in Riverwood Town Center are prepping for Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament and they hope business will boom like it did before the pandemic.

“I’m hoping it will be like 2018, 2019 where we did double to triple business in the week usually. If it goes back to that, it’ll be really good,” Woody’s Spirits manager, Joshua Willis said.

This year, patrons will be back at Champions Retreat for the tournament.

At Woody’s Spirits, it’s all about stocking up.

“Higher end products that we want to make sure we have plenty of stock in. It’s very hard to try and get it the week of Masters,” Willis said. “We definitely have to pick up a lot more inventory than normal. We have a lot more walk in traffic that is coming through.”

Rooted Coffeehouse is right across the shopping center, and Alison Kocher says they’re focusing on staffing.

“We’re ready to serve whoever comes through our doors all the time. We’re definitely not understaffed this week. We’re just ready to serve whoever wants to come,” Kocher said.

Kocher co-owns the shop with her mother Heather Needles, and she says they hope being a locally owned business will give them an extra edge with the out-of-towners.

“I think people love to seek out local places. There’s chains everywhere, so it’s kind of fun to find those local places to go and experience when you’re not from the area. We hope that people will come just simply because we’re local,” Kocher said.

As excited as business owners are for ANWA business, they say it’ll be even bigger next week during the Masters.