AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of some lane shifts and closures due to the Masters Tournament.

According to city officials, lane shifts and closures have been installed on Riverwatch Parkway near Topgolf Way and Cabela Drive.

Officials say these changes will remain throughout the tournament.

Drivers who travel along this area will need to slow down and use extra caution as the traffic patterns have changed.

Officials want to let drivers know that they can expect some delays for the next two weeks.