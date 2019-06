AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Parts of Riverwalk Park in Augusta are off limits to visitors.

Some of the section at Hero’s Overlook near the Tenth Street entrance are blocked.

Crews are making repairs to the handicapped ramp that had been washed out.

Crews will also be working on grinding down some trip hazards near the Marina.

All the work is expected to take about a week.

Total cost of the repairs is about $15 thousand dollars.