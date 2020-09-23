Riverside Village Amphitheater now open for business

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Riverside Village Amphitheater is now open for business.
The venue is set to host events and private rentals with a 250-person max capacity. This is in accordance with South Carolina Governor McMaster’s executive order.
Larger events are allowed only with approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
