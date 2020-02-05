Riverkeeper supports Lock and Dam task force

Augusta is preparing options for the future of the Lock and Dam.

As we first reported commissioners have approved an internal task force to make the case for possible options for the site.

Last fall the Corps of Engineers proposed replacing Lock and Dam with a rock fish passage, that will lower the upstream pool.

The Savannah Riverkeeper says the task force makes sense.



“I think this is a very strong move for the city of Augusta I think there’s starting to be a realization that this dam is going to leave that we have to come up with alternatives I think that is a really strong place for us to be because there’s no doubt there’s going to be settlement talks here in the near future and some of that will be coming to the table with alternatives,” says Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus

City Engineers have proposed three plans for Lock and Dam as alternatives to the Corps proposals.

Two include the rock fish passage the other would keep the dam in place, according to city officials all three proposals would be better for the upstream pool than the Corps plan.