Ridin’ With Biden headed to CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) — Statewide organizations, local leaders and motivated citizens are coming together this Saturday to bring the area’s first Ridin’ With Biden event to the CSRA.

The vehicle caravan will start out in the old Earth Fare parking lot at 368 Furys Ferry Rd. Vehicles will start gathering at 10:30 and leave at noon.

The caravan will travel through both Columbia and Richmond Counties. The final leg of the parade will take place in Downtown Augusta along Broad Street and will conclude at the James Brown Arena parking lot. Local Democratic Parties and leaders will be onsite with campaign gear and more at the starting and ending locations of the parade.

The event was brought to life through the collaboration of leaders from the Columbia County Democratic Party, Richmond County Democratic Party and Living Blue in Georgia.