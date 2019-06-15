Ridge Peach Festival kicks off Saturday morning

TRENTON, S.C. (WJFB) — it’s a tradition like no other in Edgefield County. The Ridge Peach Festival has been going on for nearly 50 years.

“It’s the calm before the storm,” Chairman Jay Summer told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk the day before the festival. “We’ve have over 100 vendors in the next 24 hours,” he added.

The stage is in place and chairs and bleachers are waiting for visitors. We’re told setup actually started a week before the event even kicked off.

“We get all the booths laid out. We have to arrange to have tents in place, the stage cover, the stage we have to get the stage up. The Town of Edgefield delivered their metal bleachers, too,” Summer added.

Summer says that the festival is all about variety. A good variety of food, entertainment, and vendors, too.

“What we do is we try to get local entertainment,” he said. “We don’t bring in out of town entertainment. It’s a way to showcase what we have locally. We’ll have a couple of bands that play a variety of music, we’ll have some dancers, we’ll have some acoustic solo performers. we’ll have gospel groups, country bands, we try to get a good variety of everything,” Summer added.

Tim Drew has been coming for nearly 30 years. For him, it’s about building relationships. “My sons were small then and them growing up and just seeing the people nice people that put on the festival and we enjoy being here,” he said.

Anywhere for 5 to 10,000 people are expected to descend on the area park. Summer says it’s all depended on weather. “It’s going to be glorious. It will be packed. People come from all over and stay all day,” he added.

The festival kicks off at 9 a.m. A parade led by Fort Gordon Signet military band will take place starting at 10 a.m.

The festival features 115 unique arts and crafts, antiques, homemade peach desserts and preserves, peach ice cream, live music all day, rides for the children, a variety of food vendors and a softball tournament.

Shuttles will run all day from the parking area to the park. You’re asked to leave your pets at home.