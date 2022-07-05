AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Amanda Porterfield’s first ride in an Uber ended up with her being stalked for three weeks.

“The very first Uber ride I ever took in the area was a couple of years back and the guy actually stalked me. He would drive by my house at 2 or 3am,” Porterfield said.

As a former Uber and Lyft driver she knows exactly how it feels to be uncomfortable in a rideshare — as a passenger and a driver.

“As a driver, driving especially with intoxicated men they would get handsy and they would say some very inappropriate things and overall, I didn’t feel safe,” Porterfield said.

Lyft says they had more than 4,000 sexual assaults reported from 2017 to 2019, and Uber says they had nearly 6,000 from 2017 to 2018.

Now a new rideshare app called Trips4Women, caters to women who may not feel comfortable taking a rideshare with a male driver they don’t know.

“Definitely wouldn’t mind having an option like that. It may be a little bit safer in the strange times that we live in,” Amanda Lee said.

Trips4Women is made for women and only has female drivers giving women a safer way to get around.

“I hope to provide them with a sense of comfort and that they will be able to get where they need to go and feel comfortable doing so,” Porterfield said.

The app just launched in Augusta.

Since its new to the area Porterfield suggests booking in advance to make sure you get a ride.