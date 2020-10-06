Richmond County’s Zone 4 in West Augusta sees slight increase in major crimes in past year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After the recent shooting at Augusta Mall, there is a question of safety in that part of the city.

A shooting death at Top Crab Seafood & Bar back in June is one of a series of violent crimes in the area recently. So, we wanted to find out is crime spiking in West Augusta.

“I think whenever you have an economic crisis like you’ve had with the quarantine and all the job losses, you’re going to see crime spike because people are desperate,” said Nathan Krupa, who works in West Augusta.

NewsChannel 6 compiled a handful of reports where people were injured, shot or killed in West Augusta.

The list includes the recent fatal shooting at Augusta Mall, a shooting at Days Inn on Wheeler Road, a man shot at the vape shop on Wrightsboro Road, a fatal shooting at Top Crab, Deputy Keith Inman’s traffic stop incident and a fatal shooting on Wrightsboro Road in 2019.

Those crimes all took place in Richmond County’s Zone 4 run by Lt. Michael Pletcher.

“We have had a little bit of an increase over last year in our violent crimes,” Lt. Pletcher said. “It has been a small increase and it’s been very sporadic in the areas that they’ve occurred. Nothing really linking to each other.”

Lt. Pletcher said his data shows the increase in major crimes from 2019 to date is around 30 percent. But between 2018 and 2019, there was more than a 30 percent decrease in major crimes.

“Whether it has anything to do with the epidemic and people staying at home more often or some of the outlets not being open or any of the negative side effects of that is difficult to determine at this point,” he said.

And between murders, shootings, armed robberies and burglaries, he said the number one problem is car break ins.

One business owner in Zone 4 said while she feels safe near her job, she knows the up tick in crime warrants a greater need.

“Better resources for different individuals to get involved in the community because when you don’t have those resources you tend to look for other resources in finding that mean of what you need,” said Ashley Young.

Krupa added, “That’s why at the food bank we work really hard to make sure that there’s another way.”

Lt. Pletcher said he’s also working proactively in his Zone.

“I’ve taken the personnel that work that area and tried to spend a lot more time in those areas patrolling, getting out speaking with people. There has been an increase in our traffic stops in that area,” he said.

As always, it is important to remain safe, especially with the holidays coming up.