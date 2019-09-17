Richmond County’s new superintendent meets with local business leaders as he returns to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The member town hall meeting is an opportunity to converse with chamber leadership and learn more about chamber initiatives.

NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson spoke with two members on their first impressions of Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw.

“The fact that he is up to speed on all the things that are surrounding the school district from a community aspect; he is sort of just up to speed on that,” explained the owner of Forward Dataworks, James Riley. “That is good to see.”

Lots of leaders under one roof. Augusta officially rolling out the welcome mat for some brand new executives.

Guests of honor included Katrina Keefer, the CEO of Augusta University Health, Jason Cuevas, the vice president for this region for Georgia Power and Richmond County Schools’ superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw.

“Dr. Pringle was fantastic, and he seems like he is up for it, and wants to take the school system in a great direction,” said Amy Christian, with Dickinson Architects.

Riley told Devin, parents should like what the new superintendent has to offer.

“When I heard she was leaving, I was like wow big shoes to fill,” said Riley. “I mean how are going to find someone so soon, and the school year has started basically. And how are you going to get somebody to fill that role? From what I read about him in the media; the fact he was in the school system before as the superintendent’s role, leads me to believe his probably the perfect guy.”

Dr. Bradshaw did give a brief speech on his goal to continue enhancing the learning environment in Richmond county.

Dr. Pringle and I are very good friend, and she has left a road map for me,” explained Bradshaw. “We are ready to take the school system to the next level.”

Chrisitan says Bradshaw will have some too big shoes to fill. But after meeting him, she excepts Dr. Pringle’s path of Richmond County Schools improving will continue under the leadership of Dr.Bradshaw.

“I appreciate everything they did for my child,” said Bradshaw. “She is now at the University of South Carolina, and she wouldn’t be there without the Richmond County School System.”

This was also a “welcome back” for Dr. Bradshaw. He was the deputy superintendent in Augusta for several years before he retired.

