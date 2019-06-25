Richmond County woman wanted for concealing death of another

Richmond County Officials are looking for 53-year-old Angela Denise Barnes.

Barnes is wanted for concealing the death of another.

If you have any information on Mrs. Barnes, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080

