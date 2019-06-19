Richmond County towns getting no state grants; permits

Disagreements between the three towns in Richmond County has gotten all three on the state’s no-no list.

Augusta, Blythe and Hephzibah are included with a handful of other of Georgia cities who are ineligible for state grants and permits, after not being able to agree to a Service Delivery agreement.

The three have been at an impasse for months.

But city leaders say Blythe and Augusta have now signed on and that will be enough to satisfy the state.



“I don’t know if any money was lost but it was delayed in being awarded because of this its called service delivery strategy needed to be in place it just took a little while to get it there but it is there and we should be notified the first of next week,” said Planning and Development Director Rob Sherman.

But these grants are still on hold as we speak?”

“Yes,” Sherman.

Hephzibah officials say Augusta wanted the right to put in street lights in Hephzibah and the charge Hephzibah residents for them. Currently there are no charges for street lights in Hephzibah.