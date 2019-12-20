Richmond County Tax Commissioners Office donates coats to children in need

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Some Richmond County students are a little warmer today thanks to a special donation.

The Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office delivered new coats to A. Dorothy Hains Elementary School in Augusta.

More than 100 coats were given out to those who need it during these winter months.

“We feel like it’s our responsibility to try to do something beyond what we do normally in our jobs. So, we’ve done this for the last 11 years, both for Christmas and Thanksgiving, and we just feel like it’s our responsibility,” said Steven Kendrick, the Richmond County Tax Commissioner.