AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Chris Johnson says the job of Tax Commissioner suits him to a T.

“Well, I’ve been in the Tax Commissioners Office for ten years, I was the Chief Deputy for ten years, I’ve been the Tax Commissioner for six months,” said Tax Commissioner T. Chris Johnson.

Johnson took over as Tax Commissioner when Steven Kendrick resigned to run for mayor.

He’s being challenged by Veronica Freeman Brown, the Finance Director for the Sheriff’s Office, and longtime CPA Sanford Loyd.

Loyd says he had a conversation with himself about why he wants to be Tax Commissioner.

“I asked myself ‘Sanford, why do you want to do this?’ I started thinking about things I want to change, I did want to see people pay monthly on their tax bills, really did want to see them become priority one,” said Loyd.

Veronica Freeman Brown wants to be a Tax Commissioner who reaches out to the community.

“One of the main things I want to do for the city of Augusta with the Tax Commissioners office is to make the office more community engaging and when I say that I want to go out to civic organizations churches community centers and work hand in hand,” she said.

When Johnson took over as Tax Commissioner, he then appointed Kendrick as his deputy, a move that was criticized by many.

“I’m sure there are people who didn’t necessarily think it was the right thing to do and I respect that’s their opinion, but I did what I thought was best for the office,” he said.

The race for Tax Commissioner features three qualified candidates and it’s now up to voters to decide who will be best for the office.

