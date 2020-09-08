Richmond County students start school today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today is the first day of school for Richmond County students in schools K-5 and K-8.

It’s been almost 6 full months since the schools have seen students, and the first day will be a lot different than what kids are used to.

Masks are required on busses, in the cafeteria, and during periods where social distancing is a challenge.

There is hand sanitizer at the entrance of buildings.

The first day will also look different for parents this year.

Chief Public Relations Officer for RCBOE, Lynthia Ross, says, “you know, parents are used to popping out, going inside the class or going inside the school sometimes to get their first day of school pictures. So, with the coronavirus being what it is and how it spreads, we are limiting access to the school facilities.”

It is encouraged to take pictures at home, including virtual learners, and share it with the school.

The school board has found new ways to keep kids safe, even when it comes to a positive coronavirus case.

It starts with a letter sent home to parents based on the level of contact the student had with another child or staff member who tests positive.

Kids have been out of school since March. Ross says this gave them a lot of time to focus on how to handle the situation.

If a student or staff member tests positive, or is isolated, they have a back up learning plan set up to fill the time.

“Parents will be in contact with the teachers. So, the teachers will give them the specific, this is what you can expect, this is how we’re responding, this is how your students will receive their lessons and continue to learn during the period of quarantine,” says Ross.

If you’d like to change your student’s learning model, there will be a window to do so at the end of the semester.

Grades 6-12 start Thursday.