AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Randy Lamar Richburg.

He was last seen on 07/03/22 at approximately 05:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Sheffield Circle.

It’s speculated that Richburg may have gotten a ride from an unknown person to Columbia, South Carolina.

It’s unknown what clothing he was wearing the last time he was seen.

Richburg does not have any known medical conditions.

If you have any information on Richburg, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.