Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam making the rounds, involving callers pretending to represent the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday, reminding the public that they do NOT contact citizens asking for money to pay for citations, warrants or court fees.

They say a number of citizens have been called using fake phone numbers requesting money to be placed on gift cards.

The phone numbers are meant to mimic an employee from the Sheriff’s Office.

If you receive a call like this, you’re asked to hang up and block the phone number if possible.

“Never pay anybody asking for money over the phone claiming to represent the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, especially if the request is to put money on a gift card or iTunes card.”