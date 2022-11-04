RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need your help in identifying an unresponsive man currently in the hospital.

Investigators say the man was located on Tuesday, October 25 just before 1 p.m. on Walton Way near 12th Street. The man was transported to an area hospital but remains in a coma and has not yet been identified.

Distinguishing marks on the man include the name “shawne” tattooed on his left shin, a female tattooed on his right shin, the initials M.Y. tattooed on his inner right bicep, and the initials R.P. tattooed on his right shoulder. The man has a surgical scar on his stomach. At the time he was brought into the hospital, he was wearing a Seattle Mariners baseball cap.

If you have any information on the man that may aid investigators in identifying him, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.