Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in searching for information regarding the murder of an Augusta Man.

59-year-old Kenneth Ladrane Dowdy was found murdered on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at the Trinity Manor Apartments on Barton Chapel Road.

Mr. Dowdy was known to frequent the Barton Village area. The RCSO is seeking any information regarding this case.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020. Callers may remain anonymous.