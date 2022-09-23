RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need your help in locating a woman last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17 and has not seen or heard from since.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest is a Black female, 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Drive. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a white shirt and black leggings.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in the location of Forrest, you’re asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or (706) 821-1080.