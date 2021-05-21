Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for two missing men

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing men.

55-year-old Turner David Stokes was last seen on May 13, 2021 at 9:30 pm. He was wearing a brown FPL Foods uniform.

Stokes may be with 54-year-old Edward Earl Johnson, who was last seen driving a silver color Nissan Titan pickup truck with GA Tag #CBT2953.

Turner David Stokes is 5’05” and 155 lbs. Edward Earl Johnson is 5’11” and 210 lbs.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Lucas Heise or any Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1026.