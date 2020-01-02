Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in Family Dollar shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Family Dollar on Kissingbower Rd. New Years day.

Investigators say there were four people in the car at the time of the shooting. At least one of them was armed with a handgun. The vehicle is a black 2010-2015 Honda.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the person in the photo, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

For more information on the shooting, click here.