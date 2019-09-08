Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for pair accused of giving false statements

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people they say gave officials false statements.

Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Efedias Velantis Warren Jr. and 35-year-old Michelle Lee Cantrell.

Details are limited but we’re told Warren is wanted for giving a false statement in a government matter, false reporting of a crime, and giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer.

Cantrell is only wanted for giving a false statement in a government matter.

Warren is described as an African-American male, standing at 6’3, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Cantrell is 5’4 and weighs approximately 120. She has black hair and brown eyes, as well.

If you have any information on either suspect, contact Investigator Sean Morrow at (706) 432-5281 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.