Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 53-year-old Stephanie Marques Talley.

Talley was last seen at 2032 Herbert Lane on Wednesday, March 18th around 7:00 A.M. when her husband left for work. There is no description of what she was wearing and her car was left at her residence.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020.

