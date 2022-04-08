AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are searching for 57-year-old Darlene Nelson.

Nelson was last seen on Friday, April 8, 2022 leaving 3212 Wrightsboro Road, Marie’s Senior Living, on foot.

She left in an unknown direction after checking herself out of the facility around 3:30pm and did not return.

Nelson was last seen wearing a purple jacket and blue jeans. She suffers from Schizophrenia.

If you have any information on Nelson please contact any on call Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1000 or 821-1080.