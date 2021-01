AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for 15-year-old Jayda Vernoda Bunyon.

Jayda was last seen January 4, 2021 at 1:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans. She may be in the Harrisburg neighborhood.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.