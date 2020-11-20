Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing mother and son

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are searching for Jessica Icenhour and her 13 -year-old son Gavin Payne.

They were last seen November 17, 2020 at 3551 Mike Padgett Highway in a red 2012 Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag PAM3527.

Jessica Icenhour was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie. Gavin Payne was last seen wearing blue jeans a blue shirt.

It is believed they were going to do laundry at Mike Padgett Highway at Old Waynesboro Road.

If Anyone has any information regarding the location of Jessica Icenhour and Gavin Payne, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Division at (706) 821-1080.