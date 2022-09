Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 48-year-old James Salvo.

Salvo was last seen on September 16th around 9pm wearing a pink Carhart t-shirt, blue jeans, brown work boots, and a silver necklace.

Anyone with information concerning Salvo is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.