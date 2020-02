AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 64-year-old Lee Vonell Holloway.

Holloway was last seen on February 6th, 2020. He was driving an orange 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt with the tag AWG3125.

Mr. Holloway was heading downtown for an appointment but never showed up.

He was last seen wearing a light gray and black sweater, black khaki’s, and navy blue shoes.

If you have any information on Mr. Holloway, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.