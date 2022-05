HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are searching for 19-year-old Ivey Mae Hendren.

She was last seen leaving her residence on the 2100 block of Tracy Drive in Hephzibah, Ga on Tuesday, May 17th around 11:00am.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’03 and weighs 100 lbs.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.