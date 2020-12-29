Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing fifteen year old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are searching for 15-year-old Thomas Jerome Wells.
Wells was last seen December, 18, 2020 on the 100 block of Tybee Court. He is possibly in Burke County with unknown individuals.
If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.
