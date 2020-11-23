Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing deputy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for Deputy John Sharkey. Family members believe Deputy Sharkey is in danger of harming himself.

Out of state family members told RCSO investigators over the weekend that Deputy Sharkey made comments the concerned them enough to make them believe he was in danger of harming himself.

A BOLO was sent out for Deputy Sharkey as a suicidal subject since his location was unknown at the time of the call.

Deputy Sharkey’s personal vehicle was located in Columbia County by an officer on November 22, 2020 at 11:25 p.m.

When deputies attempted to conduct a welfare check, Deputy Sharkey fled the scene. The pursuit went into Richmond County and was terminated at the South Carolina State line.

Deputy Sharkey was last seen driving a black 2018 Ford F-250 with plate number PJC9831/GA.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080, or call your local law enforcement agency.

An internal affairs investigation has been initiated regarding the events related to this incident.