AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 81-year-old Betty Ann Dye.
Mrs. Dye was last seen on August 2, 2020 around 4 P.M. on the 1200 block of Wrightsboro Rd.
She was wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and a brown cap.
If you have any information on Mrs. Dye, please call the RCSO at 706-821-1020.
LATEST CSRA NEWS
- Augusta’s Second City Distilling Co. now producing hand sanitizer
- Evans High School teacher gets license revoked for inappropriate relationship with student
- JENNIE: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta could use your help as it meets the needs of families in the pandemic
- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Augusta woman
- JENNIE: Director of VOCE committed to offering safe learning environment for young singers