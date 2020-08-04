Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Augusta woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 81-year-old Betty Ann Dye.

Mrs. Dye was last seen on August 2, 2020 around 4 P.M. on the 1200 block of Wrightsboro Rd.

She was wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and a brown cap.

If you have any information on Mrs. Dye, please call the RCSO at 706-821-1020.

