AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are searching for 15-year-old Alaysia Makayla Scott.

Scott was last seen March 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. on the 3300 block of Old Louisville Rd. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, jeans and multi colored shoes.

She has been located at various hotels in Columbia County and Richmond County.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.