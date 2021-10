AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are looking for 15-year-old Blessin Bussey.

Bussey was last seen October 28, 2021 at 7:00 pm leaving the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road. She was on foot with an unknown male.

Blessin was wearing a black jacket, blue or black jeans and sneakers.

If you have any information on Blessin Bussey, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1048.