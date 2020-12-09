Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Kaymaya Tashawn Greene.

Green was last seen November 29, 2020 at 2:00 a.m. on the 1900 block of Piedmont Street.

She is known to frequent the 1900 block and 2000 block of Ellis Street and the apartments in the Eastboundary area. She is possibly with several other missing juveniles.