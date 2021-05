AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for 12-year-old Tameia Houston.

Houston was last seen on May 14, 2021 at 7:55 am. She was leaving her residence on the 1100 block of Fox Den Road.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans and carrying a bag. She has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 129 lbs. and is 5″3′ tall.

If you have any information, please contact Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.