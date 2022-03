AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are searching for missing 11-year-old Bobby Mosley.

Mosley was last seen March 18th at 5:00 pm on the 3200 block of Burgundy Street. Bobby was wearing a gray Levi’s shirt, gray shorts and black slides.

If you have any information, please contact RCSO at 706-821-1020.