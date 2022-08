AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 60-year-old Todd Antonio McCray, who has been missing since July 8, 2022.

McCray is homeless and is usually found walking downtown. Todd is known to frequent the area of Mercy Ministries on the 2000 block of Broad Street.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.