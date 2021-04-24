Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for a wanted man

RICHMOND, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man.

Authorities say 44-year-old Lemar Washington is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that took place on Saturday, April 24 in the 1200 block of Steiner Avenue.

Washington is known to carry a revolver and is armed and dangerous. He’s believed to be traveling in a gray four-door Dodge sedan, possibly with no tag.

He stands at 5’11” and weights approximately 210 lbs. Washington has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact Inv. Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.